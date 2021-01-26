"It’s hard for me to think of last year’s show as WrestleMania" - Triple H and Stephanie McMahon speak on WWE getting back fans for WrestleMania

Last year, for the first time WWE had WrestleMania with no fans inside of their own Performance Center. It couldn't be helped, with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, the company did the only thing they could to make sure the show actually took place at all. Still, WWE legend Triple H admitted that WrestleMania 36 didn't feel like the spectacular event the wrestling world has come to expect.

Triple H is one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time. He's been the face of the company throughout his career. Now, he's shifted to a backstage role, as he serves in an executive capacity with the company. Of course, Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of the WWE Chairman, and she is the company's chief brand officer.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently sat down with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to discuss this year's WrestleMania, fans coming back, and more. In one of the most noteworthy parts of the interview, Triple H admitted that last year's show really didn't feel like WrestleMania.

“It’s hard for me to think of last year’s show in the Performance Center as WrestleMania. Some spectacular moments happened, but that wasn’t the spectacle we were used to. Before last year, could you imagine doing a WrestleMania without fans? We do what we do because of our fan base. I’ll revel in the opportunity just to have some fans there. This year, we’ll make something as special as we can, as safely as possible.”

Stephanie McMahon on WrestleMania taking place with fans in the same venue as the Super Bowl: “We’re very fortunate to follow this year’s Super Bowl. We will be studying very closely what went well and what can be improved.”https://t.co/Dlcl4FaeoW — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) January 25, 2021

Triple H acknowledged that while WrestleMania 36 was still special, it wasn't on par with what fans have come to expect from "The Showcase of the Immortals." He made it clear that he's excited about the fans' permission to be at the show. The former WWE Champion vowed that the company will strive to deliver a fantastic event this year.

WWE WrestleMania will share the same stadium as this year's NFL Super Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

WWE is still in the planning stages of how it is going to allow the fans to attend this year's WrestleMania. One advantage WWE has heading into April is that the Super Bowl and WrestleMania 37 will be held in the same stadium. Stephanie McMahon stated that WWE will hope to learn from the NFL's strategies, as the Super Bowl will be played a few months before WrestleMania.

“We’re very fortunate to follow this year’s Super Bowl. We will be studying very closely what went well and what can be improved. The health and safety of everyone involved—our fans, our performers, our employees, our staff, the building staff—is the top priority for us, while also ensuring the most entertaining event possible for two nights.”

