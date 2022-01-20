"It's heartbreaking" - Ex-WWE writer on Vince McMahon tearing up scripts

Kazeem Famuyide recently admitted he found it “heartbreaking” when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon rewrote RAW and SmackDown scripts.

Famuyide worked as a WWE writer in 2018 and 2019. He was responsible for many segments during that time, including the RAW moment when Elias made fun of the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Famuyide confirmed it was not uncommon for McMahon to tear up scripts. He also gave an insight into what life as a creative team member is really like:

“It’s heartbreaking [script changes]. It’s not fun. Nobody likes to be told your ideas are not it or not fun... It’s like you really, really have to have a good rapport with talent when you’re over there if you wanna get some stuff in. God bless everyone on creative right now,” said Famuyide.

Several reports emerge every year about McMahon's rewriting of shows at short notice. While the creative team is given the task of thinking of ideas, the WWE Chairman ultimately has the final say on storyline developments.

Renee Paquette did not mind Vince McMahon’s last-minute decisions

Renee Paquette worked in various broadcasting roles in WWE between 2012 and 2020, including backstage interviewer and commentator.

She also attended production meetings before shows, which meant she was often present when Vince McMahon made changes to scripts.

“It is a grind! Oh my gosh, especially when you think you have the show written and then Vince decides he’s gonna rewrite it hours before we go live on Monday Night RAW. Been there, done that, got the postcard, got the t-shirt, which honestly keeps us on our toes, and I always thought it was really funny and hilarious to just sort of roll with it,” Paquette said.

Paquette, known as Renee Young in WWE, left the company in August 2020 to pursue other opportunities. The former RAW commentator has since released a cook book and started her own podcast. She also gave birth to her first child, Nora, with Jon Moxley in June 2021.

