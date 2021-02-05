"It’s such an honor" - Bianca Belair on being the first African-American woman to win the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair made history on the 31st of January by becoming the first African-American woman and the second African-American Superstar to win the Royal Rumble. The EST of WWE recently spoke about why it was such an honor to win the match and create history.

Bianca Belair is a WWE Superstar currently working on the company's Blue brand, SmackDown. Having joined the company back in 2016, it has been a swift rise to the main roster for Belair. However, she is yet to win a championship, and will be hoping to get her first title come WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Bianca Belair spoke about her history-making moment at the Royal Rumble, where she became the first African-American woman to win the Royal Rumble. She revealed how it was such an honor to be the first to do so, and how important it is in representing her community.

"It's such an honor. I'm always talking about how representation is such an important thing – it's not just a request, it's a requirement – it needs to happen. So, to be a part of representation and to go down in the history books as the first African-American woman to win, and the second African-American to win the Royal Rumble is an honor."

Bianca Belair also revealed that she was unaware of her latest history-making achievement until she got backstage. It was there that Kayla Braxton informed her about it, and since then she feels 110% honored to have accomplished this for the African-American community.

"You create history within yourself" - Bianca Belair on making history

Bianca Belair made use of the platform to inspire viewers by saying that history is something that is made rather than something that is read. She spoke about how anyone can make history within themselves, and how you don't have to look at books to witness history, because someone is making history everyday.

"You create history within yourself. You create history within your own family. You create your own legacy. Because I create history without even trying to and that's when the best parts of history are created."

Bianca Belair will be looking to make even more history at WrestleMania 37, as she looks to win her first title. There is no information on whom she is going to face as of yet, but it will be a historic spectacle nonetheless.