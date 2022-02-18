"It's horrible"- Ex-WWE announcer on Carlos Cabrera's release after 29-year stint (Exclusive)

Hugo Savinovich opened up about Carlos Cabrera's WWE release on the latest edition of Top Story.

Cabrera was let go by WWE after almost a three-decade career. He was behind the announce desk during some of the promotion's most iconic moments. Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich were the Spanish commentary duo for several years.

Hugo Savinovich was a guest on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Top Story and took the opportunity to lavish his former announcing partner with praise. Check out his comments on Cabrera's release:

"Very very sad, we're talking about 29 years. A professional, a guy with integrity. Jim Ross said to me, "What would I have done if I had the voice of Carlos Cabrera?" Commercially, out of the wrestling world, he was one of the top guys in New York. On the Morning Show, on the FM Radio, he was in one of the top ten shows in all languages. [19:22-19:54]

Savinovich then revealed what upset him about Cabrera's WWE release:

"What I'm very upset is each company has a right to decide what to do, that happened to me. But oh my goodness, at least they were leaving Carlos Cabrera when I left. But here, there's no Hugo, there's no Carlos. It's horrible, because now it would now be like AEW with the worst Spanish play-by-play, and now, WWE is gonna be doing the running. Because without Carlos, the two guys, they are good mic persons, but they are not the best," said Savinovich. [20:15-20:54]

Savinovich stated that Cabrera treated every single show as if it was WrestleMania.

Carlos Cabrera worked with WWE for 29 years

Cabrera's career as a WWE announcer began way back in 1993. During his WWE run, he commented on the company's top shows, including RAW, SmackDown, and major pay-per-view events.

In 2000s, Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich had their own 30-minute show on WWE's official website called "WWE En Español." The show was essentially a recap of WWE's weekly programming.

After Savinovich was let go by WWE in 2011, Cabrera was joined by Marcelo Rodriguez. The duo remained a mainstay on TV until Cabrera's release.

