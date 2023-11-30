"It's a huge blow" - 58-year-old WWE legend reacts to CM Punk's surprise return to the company

Booker T has reacted to CM Punk's return to WWE. At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Punk made a shocking return to the company he had departed in 2014.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reacted to Punk's return. The WWE legend claimed that it would be difficult for AEW to run the Chicago market without the Best in the World.

Booker T believed that Tony Khan's company suffered a "huge blow" in the process.

"It's huge because it's a huge blow. The Chicago market has been huge for AEW, bringing CM Punk in was a huge plan to really boost that thing to the next level. Bottom fell out, still tried to run Chicago, now it's going to be so hard for that company to step back into Chicago without someone like CM Punk. That goes back to my ol' addage, just keep your damn mouth shut, take care of your business, and then you might not fall into potholes like this one right here." [H/T: Fightful]

Booker T further spoke about CM Punk's former boss, Tony Khan

Following a backstage altercation during All In, CM Punk was let go by AEW. Tony Khan announced the news on September 2.

Speaking on the same edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend further spoke about Tony Khan and even recalled how WCW ran out of business.

"This is just one pothole. Those potholes are going to keep getting bigger and bigger. This goes back to when I was in WCW, we were running for 83 weeks, the bottom fell out, the company got sold. All those guys were looking for a job. Ted Turner, you think he missed any champagne wishes and steak dinner? Ah nah. He said, 'Let me pull the plug on this.' Sooner or later, I feel like Tony Khan will be doing the same thing if he doesn't keep his mouth shut and run his company," added Booker T. [H/T: Fightful]

On RAW, Punk addressed the WWE Universe for the first time in years. It remains to be seen what's next for him.

