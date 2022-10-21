Apollo Crews recently opened up about working alongside WWE NXT head booker Shawn Michaels.

Crews returned to the developmental brand on the June 7, 2022, episode of NXT. Since then, he has become a fixture on Tuesday nights, competing against several rising talents. With Shawn Michaels assuming the role of Senior VP of Talent Development Creative, Apollo Crews has got the chance to work closely with the former.

In an exclusive chat with veteran journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Intercontinental Champion praised Michaels. Crews pointed out how the WWE Hall of Famer comes up with great ideas spontaneously, which he attributed to Michaels' level of experience in the business.

Apollo Crews added both he and Shawn Michaels place their beliefs in each other, which is why he's being booked to feature prominently in WWE NXT.

"How do you even put that into words, you know? Sometimes you see him present an idea, and I'm like, 'Man, I wasn't even thinking of something on that level.' It just shows the experience where it's like where it's sort of easy for him to come up with certain things. I might be struggling with thinking of something, and it just pops out of him, which shows his experience. He's one of the guys in whom you should place your beliefs in I definitely place my belief in him. I think he has belief in me, too; otherwise, I don't think I would be back in NXT and wrestling at Halloween Havoc," said Apollo Crews.

The 35-year-old also credited The Heartbreak Kid for giving him a second chance and changing his career trajectory by getting him back to WWE NXT. He added that anyone working under Michaels should take full advantage of the opportunity by learning valuable insights into the business from him.

"It's important for me to not to let him down because I think he has given me a second chance to change the trajectory of my career. So, it's an honor to work under Shawn Michaels, I feel like whoever gets to work under him, should take advantage of every opportunity. Here's a guy who's putting himself out there to make himself available for us. Ask him questions, you got Shawn Michaels right there," added Crews. (6:26 - 7:41)

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews on being a Shawn Michaels fan from childhood

Furthermore, Crews revealed that although Kurt Angle is his favorite of all time, he looked up to Shawn Michaels right from childhood.

On the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he recalled how he and his friend used to try emulating the WWE Hall of Famer. Crews went as far as to say that Michaels was one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

"My favorite of all my time is Kurt Angle. So him and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania, fantastic. Especially Shawn Michaels, when I was a younger kid, easily one of my favorites. We'd tune up that band and get ready for the Sweet Chin Music. Even at that level, me and my friends at school, we were trying to emulate him. So, easily he's one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest of all time, said Apollo Crews. (7:47 - 8:18)

Fans can catch Apollo Crews in action against Grayson Waller at this Saturday night's WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc.

