"It’s inevitable" - Major WWE name vows to win the Women's World Championship

WWE had a phenomenal year, and it's going to get better for the promotion when Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix. Meanwhile, former Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill addressed the legacy she wants to leave behind and vowed to win the Women's World Championship in the near future.

Jade Cargill has been on a role in the Stamford-based promotion after ending her dream run at All Elite Wrestling as the record-breaking TBS Women's Champion. The Storm teamed up with Bianca Belair and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Backlash France against The Kabuki Warriors.

In an interview with Metro, the 32-year-old rising star opened up about the legacy she wants to leave behind in professional wrestling. She started by stating that she wants to win the Women's World Title and believes it's inevitable.

"I’m going to get the WWE Women’s World Title. That’s going to happen. Being a legend in this industry – that’s going to happen (...) I want to be one of those people that’s a staple for the women’s division, and I will be. In my three years, I’m already being talked about. Just imagine as I grow here, and I work with the top women, and I continue to grow and I keep on being shaped and molded. It’s it’s inevitable," Cargill said. [H/T: Metro]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are heading to WWE Bash in Berlin for a title match

Earlier this year, Cargill and Belair dominated the tag team division and earned the right to face the champions in France. The duo dethroned Asuka and Kairi Sane at WWE Backlash and held the titles for a few weeks.

Unfortunately, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair lost their titles to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn without getting pinned, as they were in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match in Scotland at Clash at the Castle.

Earlier this month, the duo got their rematch on Friday Night SmackDown. However, Blair Davenport cost them their title shot and aligned with The Unholy Union to form a trio.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the heel trio lost to The Big 3 (Cargil, Belair, and Naomi), and the management awarded a title match to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair against The Unholy Union at Bash in Berlin.

