"It's inevitable" - RAW Superstar on facing Karrion Kross (Exclusive)

One of the most exciting prospects on NXT right now is Karrion Kross. A former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross is one of those Superstars who is bound to thrive on NXT and even after getting called up to the main roster.

Recently, Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino caught up with former NXT North American Champion and RAW Superstar Damian Priest, who had his final match on NXT against Karrion Kross at New Year's Evil. Damian Priest shared his experience of working with Karrion Kross and was full of praise for him.

"Absolutely, I'm looking forward to a rematch" - Damian Priest on a rematch against Karrion Kross

Damian Priest was full of praise for former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and stated that he is looking forward to a rematch against him in the future.

"Absolutely, I'm looking forward to a rematch. Just based on who we are as human beings, as competitors. It's inevitable that we're gonna clash again and I look forward to it. Look, he's somebody that's been, since he got in, everybody's has had high praise and looked at him as 'okay, big things will come' and then you end up with him and you get it. I was in there with him and we're trading blows and I was like okay I get it. So yeah, I look forward to, you know, from the outside looking and just seeing his success and watching him grow in this business. He'll be fine, to say the least. And I look forward to once again at some point mixing up with him."

