"It's ironic" - Former WWE star EC3 shares his honest opinions on Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

EC3 showered Roman Reigns with praise and called the reigning Universal Champion an "A-plus talent."

The Tribal Chief is inarguably the biggest superstar in WWE at present, and it won't shock anyone that he also commands the respect of talents from outside the promotion.

Former WWE star EC3 recently complimented Reigns during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

EC3 spoke highly of the former Shield member and stated that he was rightfully called the "Head of the Table."

Carter found it ironic that all it took for Roman Reigns to be loved by fans was a much-needed heel turn. The former NXT star added that the villainous run for Reigns was long overdue and once again put over the Universal Champion as an exceptional wrestling superstar:

"The Head of the Table? I think he's really come into his own as a top-level, A-plus talent," said EC3. "Especially in sort of a villain role, now everyone loves him because he is so good at it. It's ironic. Maybe it was a long time coming, but he's a phenomenal talent. Like, he is the Head of the Table!" [31:25 - 31:48]

Roman Reigns is preparing for one of the biggest world title matches in WrestleMania history

Roman Reigns has come a long way since his forced babyface push several years ago. He has now cemented himself as a modern-day great following a lengthy stint as WWE's premier heel champion.

The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, and the winner of the high-profile bout will become the undisputed world champion.

As announced by WWE, Reigns and Lesnar will come face-to-face on next week's final RAW before WrestleMania. The potentially explosive segment will surely be one of the show's major highlights.

Roman is on an iconic run as the Universal champion, but could it all end in a couple of weeks in Texas? Would you like to see Reigns continue his dominance beyond WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

