"It’s just the best feeling in the world" - WWE veteran Kelly Kelly discloses what she misses about wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has opened up about what she misses about pro wrestling.

Real name Barbie Blank made her televised debut as part of the ECW brand in 2006. She has shared the ring with many notable female wrestlers during her career, including Mickie James, Beth Phoenix, and Maryse.

In September 2012, Blank was released from her WWE contract. She returned to the company in 2017 and made her WWE in-ring return in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the Grown Ass Women podcast, Kelly stated that she misses performing for the fans and spending time with her friends when asked what she misses about wrestling.

“What do I miss? All the girls, the friendships, traveling with your friends and renting the cars, doing the travel... I loved the comraderie, the family aspect, and I got to see the world at 19 years old, like how many people can say that? ...I love performing for the fans and I loved going out there every night and putting on a show. It’s just the best feeling in the world. People [ask me] to describe it and I can’t. When you walk through that curtain, it’s literally unlike anything you will ever feel in your life,” Kelly Kelly said. (H/T WrestleZone)

Kelly Kelly on what she doesn't miss about wrestling

The WWE veteran is a former Divas Champion, and she has also held the retired 24/7 Championship. She made history by becoming the first woman to hold the 24/7 Title.

When asked what she doesn't miss about the wrestling business, Kelly Kelly stated that she doesn't miss taking bumps.

“What do I not miss? I don’t miss bumping. [laughs] I don’t miss the bumps. That’s about it. It’s funny because I am really good friends with Summer Rae and she just went down to Nattie’s school in Tampa. She hadn’t bumped in years and I was like ‘you’re giving me anxiety just talking about it!’ She’s like ‘Oh my God, I did front bumps and back bumps’ and I was getting anxiety just hearing her say it. Holy sh*t, it just brings back [bad memories]. I think about it and I’m like, I really just did not care. They beat the sh*t out of me and now I think about it, I’m like please don’t touch me!”

The 36-year-old star competed in her last match last year as an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, which Ronda Rousey won.

