"It's just completely different" - Angel Garza on difference between main roster and NXT

WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza has explained the differences between NXT and the main roster. The former Cruiserweight Champion says that despite being part of the same company, there's a big difference between NXT and the main roster.

Angel Garza has been a part of WWE since 2019, debuting on NXT in the same year, before being called up to the main roster in 2020.

While speaking to Michael Morales Torres and Fabricio Solano of Lucha Libre Online, Garza explained that matches are longer and the storytelling is quite different between NXT and the main roster.

"Look, they are two completely different worlds. You can see it on the television programming. An NXT product is completely different than a SmackDown or Raw product. They are very different processes (creatively speaking). I can tell you that in one you are at the North Pole and in the other you are at the South Pole. It is within the same company, but it does have its differences. The matches have much longer time on NXT than on RAW or SmackDown. The same in terms of storytelling. It’s just completely different."

Garza has spent a year on the main roster, wrestling on RAW.

Angel Garza's WWE main roster run

Zelina Vega and Angel Garza

Angel Garza debuted in February 2020, brought in by Zelina Vega to the Red brand to feud against Humberto Carrillo.

Garza teamed up with Andrade, and despite the two clashing heads on a few occasions, they continued as a pairing, before splitting later in the year.

Angel Garza has not wrestled on RAW for a few months and has featured on WWE's Main Event show over the last few months. Andrade, too, has not been seen on WWE television for a while. Garza is fit and healthy, and it remains to be seen when WWE will use him on the main roster again.