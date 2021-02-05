"It's just a machine" - Shawn Stasiak reveals how he turned his negative WWE experience into a positive one [Exclusive]

Shawn Stasiak has used his negative experiences in WWE in the most positive manner possible. Stasiak's run in WWE came to an end in 2002 after things didn't turn out quite as they could have.

Since then, he has found success outside the wrestling world as he left wrestling behind, focusing his energies elsewhere.

During his interview with Ryan Boman of Sportskeeda, Shawn Stasiak talked about how he had appreciated his time in WWE but had received nothing from the other side.

He mentioned that WWE was like a machine and kept working for the next show and the next event, not caring about what was happening in between that.

"I think for me though, it just was this relationship that I kept in my heart, whether they knew it or not. They probably didn't because how would they? They are so busy in their own world doing their thing with that business. It's just next night, next city, next show, move on to the next thing. It's just a machine right? I think I had this deep-rooted sense of betrayal and as these years went by I felt rejected, constantly rejected by this company and the idea that they are not interested."

Readers can see the full interview here.

Shawn Stasiak also referred to the WWE Hall of Fame induction of his father and how he had not been invited to the induction ceremony.

"It just built up, and the WWE Hall of Fame thing."

Shawn Stasiak on using his WWE experience for positive changes

Shawn Stasiak

Shawn Stasiak admitted that he had let the negative feelings surrounding his WWE career linger for a long time. However, Stasiak also stated that he had managed to reach a place where he no longer cared about it.

Instead, Stasiak had used his experience in something that was more positive.

"I do want to say one thing though. I want all the listeners to know that I don't subject myself to that anymore. For the longest time I let that linger."

"I finally let that go and I'm finally at peace with it. So that's the good thing, that's the positive note. I'm going to use it as part of my story. It's part of my story, but the wrestling experience was a very very small percentage of my life. I was only here for like four years. I was around the business and was bred into it, so it's got a lot of deeper roots in me. I don't let it consume me. I don't even have any hard feeling for anything anymore. I let it go man."

Shawn Stasiak went on to talk about how he had the wrestling part of his life locked up in a compartment in his attic, and if needed, he could dust that out at a later part of his life to remember the emotions that he went through during his experience.

He talked about how he drew on those emotions for his work as a speaker and being as honest and open as possible.