"It’s just natural that this greatness just comes together" - Natalya on her partnership with Tamina

Natalya recently commented on her new partnership with Tamina, claiming that the pairing was inevitable. She believes that once their bloodlines' greatness is taken into consideration, their decision to group up seems natural.

Natalya is a WWE Superstar currently working on Friday Night SmackDown. She is a member of the legendary Hart Family and daughter of the late great Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. She is also a one-time WWE Divas Champion and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Natalya and Tamina paired up out of the blue at the start of the new year. The duo appeared on the most recent episode of Talking Smack to discuss their rather unforeseen alliance prospects.

"I think Tamina would agree that our experience makes us very dangerous. We come from the greatest bloodlines in the world. You think about The Hart Dynasty. My grandfather, Stu Hart, is a Hall of Famer. My father, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, is a Hall of Famer. My uncle, Bret Hart, is a two-time Hall of Famer. My [other] uncle, The British Bulldog, is a Hall of Famer. Then, you think about Tamina Snuka. Her father is also a Hall of Famer. So it is just natural that this greatness just comes together."

Natalya picked up a huge victory over Liv Morgan on Friday Night SmackDown. Tamina was also present outside the ring to witness her good friend's victory, even though it came following the unfortunate interference of a very confused Billie Kay.

Natalya believes that Tamina is destined for greatness

Natalya also commented on how she feels Tamina has been held down for a long time. She believes her new partnership with the "B.O.A.T" will change everyone's perspective of her. She would also say how proud she is to be teamed up with a 6'1'' Samoan princess.

"I feel like Tamina has been very held down, and that’s about to change. When you align yourself with the B.O.A.T. it really changes the perspective of everything. And Tamina is destined for greatness. I am incredibly proud to have somebody like her watching my back. She is a 6’1″ Samoan princess that will kick your ass."

While this new pairing has certainly come out of nowhere, it may do wonders for a somewhat lacking WWE women's tag team division. What do you think about this new pairing? Are they destined for greatness? Let us know down below.