"It’s just physics" - Goldberg shares details about the Jackhammer

Goldberg recently opened up about his finisher the Jackhammer, and revealed which WWE Superstar took it the best and which of his Jackhammers is his all-time favorite.

Goldberg is a WWE Superstar who works part-time for the company. Throughout his career, Goldberg has won every major singles title WWE has to offer except for the WWE Championship. This Sunday at Royal Rumble, Goldberg will be looking to take home the title as he challenges current champion Drew McIntyre for it.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Goldberg revealed what his favorite Jackhammer of all-time is and who took it the best. Coincidentally, his favorite Jackhammer was delivered to and taken best by The Big Show.

"Oh, it has to be on the Big Show. I mean, there's no question about that. It doesn't even – no one else comes to mind other than being able to pick a guy up when he weighs 530 pounds. I mean, show me another guy who did that. Didn't happen. And what was your second question – who took it the best?...That would be the Big Show. Because if he didn't take it the best, it never could have happened, correct? It's just physics. The guy's an unbelievable freak of nature as far as his athletic ability and the size he has."

Goldberg’s face after this spear killed me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DQaS97Naw6 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 15, 2020

The fact that Goldberg was able to lift the physical specimen that is Big Show is a marvel in itself. It's know wonder that Goldberg chose the giant as the WWE Superstar who took the best and his all-time favorite Jackhammer.

"My equilibrium was completely off" - Goldberg on his worst Jackhammer of all-time

Goldberg also revealed what was the worst Jackhammer he ever delivered and when prompted by Ryan Satin, he stated that it was obviously the one he delivered to The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown. Goldberg claimed that his equilibrium was off that night, as he had taken a couple of bumps and bruises throughout the match.

"Unfortunately, I knocked myself kind of silly that night and then hitting the turnbuckle and that post, ripping my head open, I didn't know what was going on. My equilibrium was completely off."

Goldberg's Jackhammer on The Undertaker clearly wasn't one of his best moments, a moment The Deadman himself was a bit scared of. Luckily both men came out of the match without unnecessary injury. What do you think was Goldberg's best and worst Jackhammer? Let us know in the comments section below.