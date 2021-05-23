"It’s just special" - Mr. T opens up about watching Randy Orton grow into a top WWE star

In a recent interview, Mr. T opened up about his pleasure at watching Randy Orton grow from a young WWE Superstar into the seasoned veteran he is today.

Mr. T starred in the popular 80s series, "The A-Team." The legendary actor also appeared in "Rocky III." Many wrestling fans remember how he participated in the main event of WrestleMania I, where he teamed up with Hulk Hogan to take on Roddy Piper and 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndoff.

Mr. T was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily show. During the interview, the legendary actor opened up about how he's a big fan of Randy Orton. Mr. T said that he had also been a fan of Cowboy Bob Orton, Randy's father, and remarked that it had been special seeing The Viper blossom into a star.

"When I first heard the name [Randy Orton], I was like, ‘Man, I wonder if that’s Cowboy Orton’s son,’ said Mr. T "And it was! I said, ‘Oh man, this is wild.’ Watching him has just been really amazing. Thinking about how far we’ve come, all the way from Madison Square Garden to here. I’ve seen the new guys and stuff like that. I would think, ‘Man, I know this guy’ because I know his father, and stuff like that. Even with The Rock, I remember his father Rocky Johnson. Man, it’s just amazing. Now you look at the Nature Boy, Ric Flair, his daughter. It’s just special. H/T: WrestlingINC

Mr. T opens up about being an influence for fans

Mr. T and Hulk Hogan in WWE

During his interview with Wrestling Inc., Mr. T also opened up about how he's an influence for fans.

Mr. T recalled how people still talk to him about their memories of seeing him at WrestleMania. He also spoke about his goal to be a good role model for younger fans.

"I think back to meeting fans and they’d tell me about WrestleMania, and I am honored," Mr. T added. "Like I said, I want to live off of that. I want to work hard. I don’t want to let nobody down. I still want the fans, the young fans of people to look up to me. That’s why I watch what I do, I watch what I say. I don’t want to mislead nobody. I’m not an angel. I’m not a saint. But I can be a lawful citizen that shows people to study hard in school, stay away from the wrong crowd, stuff like that. H/T: WrestlingINC

