"It's killing that division" - WWE star reacts to Lana and Naomi's win

Corey Graves thinks the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles are not taken seriously due to the number of makeshift tag teams in the division.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. One night later, new allies Lana and Naomi won a Triple Threat match on WWE RAW to become the number one contenders for the titles.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves revealed whether he was “in” or “out” on the storyline development. He immediately said “out” before giving his opinion on what is wrong with the women’s tag team division in WWE.

“Couldn’t be any further out. I don’t mean this as disrespect to any of the women on RAW or SmackDown that compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. I feel like the lack of legitimate tag teams is what’s killing that division. You have people that show up randomly, they want a match, now they’re a team.”

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were not a legitimate tag team before their first title win at WWE Payback 2020. The same could also be said for Asuka and Charlotte Flair before they won the titles at WWE TLC 2020.

Corey Graves on WWE’s legitimate female tag teams

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Referring to the female tag teams on WWE RAW, Corey Graves said Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are the only legitimate duo. The two women started teaming together in September 2020.

“You’ve got Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, the closest thing to a legitimate team. You’ve got Nia and Shayna, [they] have kind of grown into that role, but it’s just been random mash-ups of people competing for the Championships and I feel like it’s never really allowed that division to shine and focus, like I know it’s capable of.”

Graves added that WWE's women's tag team division should be viewed on the same level as the men's tag team division. For that to happen, he thinks more legitimate teams need to get involved in women's tag team storylines.

