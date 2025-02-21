"It's not legal and it's not morally right" - WWE HOFer reflects on an infamous angle he was part of

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has reflected on a stunt that he and the rest of D-Generation X pulled off during the Attitude Era. Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws invaded WCW in a tank back in 1998.

Ad

The promotion was at war with World Championship Wrestling, and since RAW and Monday Nitro were taking place not far from each other, DX tried to invade the rival show. However, they were blocked from entering the arena.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg was asked what direction was given to DX from WWE's higher-ups when they invaded WCW. He responded by saying that there was very little in terms of direction, calling it "run and gun."

Ad

Trending

“There was very little direction to be quite honest with you. It was literally run and gun. We had done that when I was the Roadie with real Double J. We did that in Brentwood after the OJ Simpson trial, me and Jeff and Vince Russo went out there, you take a camera and you run and gun," he said.

Ad

He added that it was neither legal nor morally right.

"It’s not legal and it’s not morally right, but we had fun with it. And again, there’s no direction, just you’ll hear Bruce Pritchard come by and go, 'Come on, get in the van.' We’d all run and get in the van. But it was great. It was guerrilla warfare... it was stuff that wins wars. That’s what it was and it worked. It was guerrilla warfare, and it worked.”

Ad

Ad

Road Dogg wanted Big E to win the WWE Championship before KofiMania

At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston dethroned Daniel Bryan and finally won the coveted title. He made history that night, reaching the peak of his career.

Road Dogg told Chris Van Vliet that he wanted Big E to win the WWE Championship before Kofi, and admitted that he was wrong.

Ad

"I was wrong. I wanted Big E to win the title at KofiMania. I thought Big E was the guy, and a guy on my writing team who now writes for NXT said, 'You're wrong boss. You're wrong. It's Kofi.' And I didn't realize that Kofi had such a personal connection with the fan base. I was just looking for who's the next guy and I didn't think, ‘Oh, the guy's sitting right here.’ I was trying to make this guy over here and, yeah, never been so happy to be wrong though."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston ended up dropping the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in less than 10 seconds on SmackDown in October 2021. He's never won it again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE