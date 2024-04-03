Bayley has opened up about her mindset going into WrestleMania XL, where she will challenge IYO SKY for the coveted WWE Women's Championship.

Even though The Role Model has been a part of the company for many years and is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time, she has never competed in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, let alone for the title. Every contest she competed in on the main card at WrestleMania previously was a multi-woman match. She won the Royal Rumble for the first time this year and will finally get her one-on-one title match this Sunday.

During a recent interview with The Independent, Bayley stated that she's honored to be at the top and that she feels that it's the perfect time in her career. She added that she wants to prove to herself and everyone else that she isn't going anywhere.

“I know this is the big one, it’s a very emotional story and it’s heavy on my heart. I’ve been saying for a few years that I’ve never had a singles match at WrestleMania, let alone for the title... It’s such an amazing time in WWE, too. The fact I’m right there at the top, I’m honored, and I feel it’s the perfect time in my career. Now it’s about proving to myself, and everybody, that I’m not going anywhere. I’ve done everything at WrestleMania besides this singles match... It’s like an out-of-body experience," she said. [H/T - The Independent]

Bayley says she isn't worried about Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, The Role Model will challenge The Genius of the Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. However, on Night One, Becky Lynch will take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title.

During the same interview with The Independent, Bayley stated that she isn't worried about the other women's title match on the show, as she wants to see the division grow stronger.

“I’m always interested,” she said of watching other women on the roster. “It goes back to wanting to see the division grow stronger and stronger. Rhea and Becky, I don’t have to worry about; they know what they’re doing out there, but I’m very excited. Becky has a huge fanbase, Rhea has a ridiculously huge fanbase and has been at the top for the last year, so it’s interesting to me to see how the fans react to them and how the girls react to that.”

It'll be interesting to see whether Bayley dethrones IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania XL.

