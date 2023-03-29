"It's a little vanilla"- Wrestling veteran is critical of Gunther and Omos' current gimmick and their booking in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his honest opinion on Gunther and Omos' current character.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Omos was attacked by Brock Lesnar and a brawl broke out between the two superstars. The Ring General faced Dolph Ziggler in a singles match, where the former hit Ziggler with a big slam and picked up the win.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that although the Imperium member has a great physique, his gimmick needs more work. Talking about The Nigerian Giants' character, the veteran stated that Omos would need a team to look strong.

"I'll tell you one thing that hits me with Gunther cause I've seen him a few times on run and I also worked with this guy in England in many many many years ago. To me bro, it's the presentation to me is, it's a little vanilla. I would like to see bro Omos really go all the way with the Dolph Lundgren treatment of Drago, where he has got people that he needs a lot bro."

Russo continued:

"I mean that character would work it, whether she is his publicist, she's his PR agent, but give him a team, surround him with a team. I'm just seeing something that's like very very vanilla and it's funny bro because I'm thinking about that and I'm like, 'who is more vanilla than King Kong Bundy. But nobody looked like King Kong Bundy. I mean Gunther, he's got a great physique, he's all guy. I just think he needs an accent for me " (1:04:30- 1:06:01)

Bill Apter gave his opinion on Gunther's match at WrestleMania 39

Bill Apter gave his honest opinion on Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre's upcoming match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned that he doesn't believe The Ring General will lose his Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event.

"I think that at this point with Drew McIntyre there, I can't see Gunther not winning the match and retaining his title but I think it's going to be a slugfest. Out of both nights at WrestleMania, I think this is going to be the toughest match with these guys smashing and kicking each other. It's going to be a brawl."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Gunther can retain his title. What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

