"It's not memorable"- Triple H on the hardcore nature of wrestling

Triple H recently spoke about the aspect of blood and guts in pro-wrestling and shared his honest opinion about the same.

The Game discussed a variety of interesting topics with Logan Paul on a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE. At one point during the interview, the discussion moved towards the hardcore nature of pro-wrestling and how WWE now has to work around the same.

"I often think that a lot of times that stuff is overblown. If you watch a movie and it's just a slasher film, it's fun but it's not gonna stick with you forever. It's just blood and guts and it's slashing and everything's just like, who can do the more violent kill or the crazier kill or whatever that is, then what's the most ridiculous way somebody can die in this movie and have their guts come out and an eye pop out of their head or whatever that is. It doesn't stick with you, it's not memorable," The Game said.

Triple H believes that engaging stories stick with the audience for a long time and not the crazy stuff.

"Even in that era, we did a lot of crazy stuff that was mind-blowing and was shock television but the reason it lasted was not because of the shock television. What kept you there was the emotion and the storytelling, you don't need the shock if you tell the emotion and the storytelling." [46:40-47:37]

Triple H has wrestled his fair share of violent matches in the past

Back during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era, WWE's product mostly targeted adults. Wrestlers using a variety of weapons during matches and getting busted open was a regular occurrence at the time.

Triple H himself was a part of some of the bloodiest and most violent matches in WWE around that time. At No Way Out in 2000 The Game faced Cactus Jack inside Hell In A Cell, with the former's WWE title on the line.

The violent outing saw both men beating the tar out of each other and using a variety of dangerous weapons. Triple H managed to defeat Jack, but it was clear that the demanding encounter had taken quite a toll on his body.

What are your thoughts on The Game's comments about blood and guts in pro-wrestling?

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use these quotes on your website.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far