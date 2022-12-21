"It's mind-blowing" - Former WWE employee recalls being inside the ring during The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently spoke about what it was like being inside the ring and calling the action when The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels faced each other at WrestleMania 25.

Taker and Shawn put on arguably one of the best matches in WWE history when they went head-to-head at WrestleMania 25. The two veterans created magic inside the ring and enthralled the audience for over 30 minutes. The Deadman picked up the win and maintained his streak. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded the encounter as the match of the year.

On the UnSKripted podcast this week, the veteran referee spoke about the entire experience. He mentioned that the fact that people were still talking about a match that took place 13 years ago is incredible. He also detailed that the two veterans had a great impact on wrestling throughout this encounter.

"It blows me away. Here it is 13 years gone by and I'm still getting asked about that and people still wanna know about it. They wanna know the ins and outs of it. It's mind-blowing to know that the match has had that impact on professional wrestling." [From 12:32 - 12:56]

Marty Elias feels the encounter set the standard for WrestleMania matches in WWE

During the same conversation, Elias also stated that The Undertaker vs. Shawn set the blueprint for what a WWE WrestleMania-caliber match should look like. He detailed how the encounter paved the way for many more classics that took place in the following years at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"To me, that match set the bar for everything that came after that, the WrestleMania standard was there. To be a part of that and people still wanna know about that, it's incredible man, and it just shows you the work from all three that were in there." [From 12:59 - 13:18]

He further noted that the quality matchup was a result of all the men inside the ring that night, including him.

