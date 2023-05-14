WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently spoke about The LWO's run-in with The Usos backstage on this week's SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Usos were humiliated by Roman Reigns and apologized on live TV for losing two title matches. When Jimmy and Jey Uso returned backstage, they got into a heated argument with The LWO. The Bloodline members assumed that the faction was laughing over their unfortunate circumstances.

Later on SmackDown LowDown, Zelina Vega tried to explain the situation. She mentioned that the group was discussing her match with Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico last week when The Usos overheard them.

She made it clear that they had no intentions of insulting the former Undisputed Tag Team Champs.

"It's more of a misunderstanding than a run-in. Listen, you're talking about the best night of my career and that's exactly what we were talking about. But Cruz used the word 'uso' which means use. So in their mind, I'm sure, they heard it and thought 'uso' they're laughing at their very unfortunate situation. But we had nothing to do with that. Nothing in our minds was thinking to make fun of them. So how they took it is their own problem." [From 2:00 - 2:27]

The Usos will face Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar next week

WWE made it official that LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will collide with The Usos next week on SmackDown to settle the matter once and for all.

Vega seemed confident of her faction's chances against Jimmy and Jey. On the same episode of SmackDown LowDown, she stated now that the match is official, Rey and Santos would get down to business and show that The LWO will not be intimidated by anyone.

"LWO is ready for anything and we made sure that everybody knows that. We're ready for any situation and unfortuneately they got tied in with us. We're gonna make sure that they know, LWO is not scared of anybody. Period." [From 2:38 - 2:52]

A lot will be riding on The Usos during the matchup as they try to rake in some wins and get back in the good books of The Tribal Chief.

