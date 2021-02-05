"It's all over the news!" - Damian Priest talks Puerto Rico's reaction to his Royal Rumble debut

Damian Priest has discussed the "huge" reaction in Puerto Rico to his Royal Rumble and main roster debut in WWE.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the Archer of Infamy went into detail on some of the reactions he has seen from his original homeland, and how he has been flooded with messages of congratulations and support since his entry into the Royal Rumble match this past Sunday.

Here's what Damian Priest said on the reaction in Puerto Rico:

"Oh yeah! Big time. The whole island is super psyched. Everybody’s talking about it, I got so many messages. From people that don’t even watch wrestling, you know? But this is all over the news there, everybody’s talking about it. Like I said, so many friends and family messages have sent me messages from the island. Basically that’s what they’re saying, it’s like “Dude! This is huge! You don’t realise how this is all anybody is talking about. It’s everywhere!”"

Given that Damian Priest has a kind of' Rockstar' persona in WWE, it is only natural that he receive the appropriate Rockstar-level response from his original homeland.

Damian Priest dives into his Puerto Rican heritage

"Where he was born and raised, I was raised, and it's not a good area. We both had that struggle."



"It's all over the news there, everyone is talking about it! We're a proud culture."@ArcherOfInfamy talks his friendship with @sanbenito and a potential Mania match 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/zsIozlmiX7 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 3, 2021

During the same interview, Damian Priest also went into his Puerto Rican heritage and how his culture has helped shape his reaction to the positive responses he's received on his Royal Rumble debut.

"That’s just cool for us. We’re a very proud culture. But we don’t always have to like - for instance, myself - I don’t always have to throw it in everybody’s face, like this is everything and only what I’m about, because it’s not. I am proud of my heritage and to be able to bring them up a little bit, and to focus on the island, at times it’s forgotten about. It’s cool and it’s a great feeling."

It seems Damian Priest will be keeping a level head as he moves onward in his main roster career, now that he is a part of Monday Night Raw.