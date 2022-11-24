"It’s night and day" - Current WWE Superstar comments on the incredible rise of Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has been turning heads both in and out of the ring as of late and the recently returned Mia Yim has commented on the Australian's rise in popularity.

Since becoming part of the villainous stable, The Judgment Day, this past May, the 26-year-old has tapped into a much more evil but also comical side. It has enabled her to exhibit her skills as a three-dimensional performer rather than just another standard member of the roster.

Speaking on Bleav In Pro Wrestling, Mia Yim, who is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley, praised the former RAW Women's Champion for her recent work.

"From when I first came to NXT to now, it’s night and day, she is so freakin good in the ring. But because she has changed so much in the ring for the better. I don’t know what to expect but I am very impressed with how she’s grown, how she’s handled things." (From 8:25 to 9:19)

Check out the full interview below:

Since making her WWE return this month, Yim has joined forces with AJ Styles' faction, The OC, in an attempt to physically confront Rhea Ripley, who was running roughshod over the roster.

Rhea Ripley is excited to face Mia Yim

As the only female member of Judgment Day, the 26-year-old star did not have a rival to face off with for some time. However, with Yim now back in WWE, a worthy adversary has now reared its head.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Rhea Ripley was asked how she feels about stepping into the ring to potentially face off against Mia one-on-one.

"It does get me excited, even going back in time when we had the whole feud with Edge, stepping in the ring with someone like Beth Phoenix (at Extreme Rules). That was my dream. That is a competitor that I want to face, that I want to have that moment with. Now with Mia as well. She’s someone I want to have that match with and show everyone I can still wrestle and I’m bloody good at it." (H/T New York Post)

This Saturday the 2 stars will face off alongside 8 other performers as two teams of five, respectively led by Bianca Belair and Bayley, will collide at Survivor Series War Games.

What was your reaction to Mia Yim's WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

