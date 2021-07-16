"It's nothing we haven't been through before" - Natalya on returning to life on the road for WWE [Exclusive]

Natalya and the rest of the WWE roster have performed in the same state for well over a year. But with the company returning to the road, that's all about to change.

This week Natalya sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of Money in the Bank to discuss all things WWE. When asked if she believed she would have any "road rust" going back to the company's normal travel schedule, the Queen Of Harts didn't seem too concerned.

"Well, for me, I'm very lucky as far as road rust goes because I may not have been on an airplane a whole lot in the last year," Natalya began. "But I was lucky enough to have my own ring. I have my own dungeon that I've been training in multiple times a week, so I've been just staying as fine-tuned as I possibly can, and I really like having my own ring to train in, and it's just giving me like a totally revived perspective on everything. Of course, it will be a little challenging getting back into the airports again, but it's nothing we haven't been through before."

Natalya says everyone in WWE is excited to get back on the road

Natalya mentioned that WWE was able to adapt during the pandemic, and everyone will be able to do it again now as things slowly but surely return to normal.

"You know, we adapt so much to the changes in front of us," Natalya said. "And I've said that this entire time, the survival of the fittest isn't who's the strongest. It's about who can adapt to all the changes in front of them. So, thankfully WWE was very much a digital company prior to the pandemic, so for us to do virtual stuff to have a virtual audience was definitely a transition. Still, we're able to adapt, and now that we're going back to having live fans, we're gonna adapt to that too. There's nothing better than the real thing. So it's exciting. We have a lot of enthusiasm for it. Everybody's just so excited for it."

