"It's all or nothing" - WWE Superstar says they may "walk away" ahead of monumental show

A WWE Superstar's unfortunate predicate has left him no choice but to go all in for tonight's monumental show.

Since Andre Chase formed Chase University over a year ago, the faction has become popular among the NXT Universe. They have also proven themselves to be entertaining, contributing to their success with the fans.

Under Andre's leadership, Chase University reached the pinnacle of its career when it captured the tag titles a couple of weeks ago. However, they lost the belts within a few weeks.

Soon after, a major scandal was revealed on WWE NXT. Chase University was in severe debt and owed a lot of money that could threaten its existence. Since then, Andre Chase has been doing everything he can to repay his debts.

Last week, Chase and Duke Hudson were gambling against OTM. In a sudden move, Chase challenged OTM to a match where they would get to double their money if they won.

Ahead of this monumental match, Andre Chase took to social media to state the importance of tonight's match against OTM.

"Whoaaaaaa, we're half way there Tonight’s it’s All or Nothing We have the opportunity to fully clear our debt and #SaveChaseU or walk away with our bake sale and car wash money."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Chase University can finally put this controversy behind them.

Who do you think will win tonight on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section.