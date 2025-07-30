  • home icon
  • "It's an old Vince McMahon line" - Veteran defends WWE from massive outrage following controversial new release (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 30, 2025 08:20 GMT
Vince McMahon is no longer a part of WWE (via WWE.com)
WWE recently faced some backlash after premiering a new program, called WWE Unreal. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter is apparently quite pleased with the show's style.

The new show gave fans a sneak peek into the backstage scene of the company, including creative direction and execution. While this may ruin the suspension of disbelief many fans want when watching pro wrestling, Bill Apter thinks that it is sufficiently interesting without being harmful to the business.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"(It) reminded me that the wrestling business that was, is no longer the wrestling business that is. It is very clear... That they, it's an old Vince McMahon line, that they don't wanna insult people's minds at all by telling them it's not real. And this show pulled back the curtain quite a bit. It showed the camaraderie between the whole team, from the talent to the writers to the people in the Gorilla position. It's like going to the Broadway show and you see a documentary about the whole thing happening." [22:55 onwards]
You can check out the full video here:

youtube-cover
As of now, it remains to be seen what the fans make of the new WWE show in the coming weeks.

