"It's over" - Former WWE faction officially confirms heartbreaking split

A top WWE faction has been having problems for some time now. They have confirmed their heartbreaking split tonight.

The D'Angelo Family has been a prominent feature on NXT TV for years. However, earlier this year, Stack betrayed Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver 2025. Following this, Tony sent Adrianna Rizzo into hiding as Luca Crusifino went missing. Luca showed up at WWE Battleground and stood by as Tony lost to Stacks.

As a result, Tony made it clear that he doesn't trust Luca Crusifino anymore. After weeks of trying to earn Tony's trust, he had had enough last week and punched Tony in his face, stating that he was looking out for himself.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Adrianna Rizzo returned to TV and was involved in a backstage segment with Luca Crusifino, Tony D'Angelo, and Stacks. Rizzo said she has watched them lose focus on everything The Family is about. She recalled all their good times together and said there was no saving their faction. She also said she spoke to Ava and has arranged for a Triple Threat Match between them for next week. She termed it the 'Final Battle.'

Stacks, Luca, and Tony continued to bicker amongst themselves before the former NXT Heritage Cup Champion declared that "it's over."

"I get it. It seems like you guys are happy in your situations. Okay. Good talk, Rizz. It's over."

It will be interesting to see who will win the Triple Threat Match next week.

