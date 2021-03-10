"It's pretty cool now that I know her"- Current WWE Superstar talks being inspired by Mickie James [Exclusive]

WWE NXT Superstar Toni Storm recently explained how Mickie James inspired her to become a wrestler while talking with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino.

Storm had lots of interesting things to share regarding her in-ring career during her interview with Sportskeeda. Ucchino asked the former NXT UK Women's Champion about women who inspired her to get into the business, and she gave high praise in response.

"Oh my god, where do I start? Mickie James was obviously just a huge one for me, and it's pretty cool now that I know her, and I have competed against her. So it's cool to be in the WWE, where all my heroes were growing up. It's a big deal for me, and the way the Women's division is now, I couldn't be prouder. We're doing good, us women."

Mickie James was one of the most popular WWE Divas in the 2000s

Mickie James made her way to the main roster in late 2005 and soon kicked off an angle with Trish Stratus. The controversial storyline saw James getting obsessed with Stratus, which made the latter uncomfortable. This led to differences between the two women, with James finally snapping on Trish at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXII.

At WrestleMania 22, Mickie James defeated Trish to win the WWE Women's title, the first of five that she would claim in the company. James is also a former WWE Divas Champion, and was last seen in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥



(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/OV2sCaXZRm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 9, 2021

Mickie James has inspired a long string of Superstars over the years, and Toni Storm is one of them. At 25-years-old, Storm has a long way to go and a lot to accomplish in WWE. What are your thoughts on Toni as a performer? Sound off.