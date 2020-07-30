"It's problematic." - Nick Aldis on whether NWA will shut down

NWA has not been able to hold a single event during the pandemic and according to recent reports, there has been no sign of them returning to live events anytime soon. Now, after his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful), the NWA Champion, Nick Aldis has talked about the current status of the company and the future of NWA.

Nick Aldis has addressed the fans of NWA and told them that their faith was not going unnoticed, until this appearance, where he finally provided some positive news about the future of the wrestling promotion.

NWA in 2020

NWA has been going through quite a tough time in 2020. At first, they found themselves crippled by the pandemic, as a promotion that depended on ticket sales.

Things were made worse when during the Speaking Out movement, accusations arose against Dave Lagana and he stepped down from his position in the company. The condition was such that there were rumors that NWA would be shutting down altogether.

Nick Aldis on the future of NWA

"If a shark begins to circle your position, stand your ground. Do not swim away. Do not act afraid. And if the shark, hungry for a midnight snack, darts towards you, then summon up all your strength and punch him in the snout." - Admiral William McRaven. pic.twitter.com/QCiL0CN09e — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 27, 2020

Advertisement

Nick Aldis talked about the future of NWA and said that the promotion was not shutting down and instead they were rebuilding the company. Nick Aldis talked about the changes the product would see.

""There was never any intention of things halting. The way that we looked at everything, it was a necessary moment for us to say, 'we need to pivot and reset, and in many ways, rebuild.' I'll remind fans, we set the tone in 2017-2018 with the Ten Pounds of Gold series and we had all these questions back then, 'what are you doing? You have one person on your roster and you don't have a show. Are you going to have a roster and other belts?' That's the expectation that comes with a wrestling brand, and we were able to build and establish a new legacy of the NWA in the modern era with that series. It's taken me and others to remind Billy, 'we're the best at bootstrapping with limited resources.' Like we've proven before, by stripping away the bullshit, you let the talent be highlighted. That's what we're going to get back to. In the short-term, it'll go back to the prizefight of pro wrestling, making people care about one champion, one belt, one prize, one culmination of collision."

However, Nick Aldis did admit that without ticket sales, things were difficult for NWA.

"We were blessed to sell out the GPB Studios when we did our tapings and that goes a long way because ultimately, it's still a business. It's not a vanity project. Without the ability to sell tickets and have an audience, it's problematic."