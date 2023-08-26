"It's the right thing to do" - Wrestling world pushes for WWE to retire major championship in tribute to Bray Wyatt

WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt throughout last night's episode of SmackDown, and it appears that fans now want the company to be part of an incredible gesture to celebrate the life and career of the former champion.

Bray Wyatt, as The Fiend, was the first star to hold the blue version of the Universal Championship, and fans are now claiming the title should be retired and handed to his family.

Roman Reigns currently holds the Universal Championship. He won the title back in 2020 at Payback Premium Live Event by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Tribal Chief later unified the belt with the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar.

A few months back, the company introduced the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, combining the two belts, to celebrate Reigns crossing 1000 days as champion. Both titles are still part of The Tribal Chief's presentation, but they are carried by Paul Heyman.

With the introduction of the new Undisputed Title, fans are now pushing WWE to retire the blue version of Universal Championship on RAW or SmackDown next week ahead of Payback to honor Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds unveiled the blue Universal Championship in 2019 after defeating Seth Rollins and bringing the championship to SmackDown. He then lost his title to Goldberg at the Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia, ending his 118-day reign.

Wyatt was able to recapture the title and hold it for a week back in 2020 when he defeated Braun Strowman, only to be dethroned by Roman Reigns, who has held the title ever since.

WWE are set to continue to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt until Payback

It appears that last night's episode of SmackDown wasn't the only tribute for Bray Wyatt since it's being reported that the company is set to continue until Payback.

John Cena is expected to deliver an emotional tribute to his former rival next week on SmackDown, which means that if WWE wants to retire the championship, it could still happen next week.

All Elite Wrestling retired the AEW TNT Championship belt when Brodie Lee passed away in 2019 and made his son the holder of the title for life. WWE could do the same thing for Wyatt since the Universal Championship is no longer in commission.

Could WWE retire the Championship in honor of Bray Wyatt? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

