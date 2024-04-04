"It's been a rollercoaster ride" - Naomi explains why she decided to return to WWE after walking out in 2022

Naomi has commented on why she decided to return to WWE after having a successful run in TNA.

Back in 2022, she and her former tag team partner Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) walked out of the company during an episode of Monday Night RAW. She went on to join TNA Wrestling where she competed under her real name Trinity. She was booked very strongly in the promotion, as she won the majority of her matches and even captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship. She made a surprise return to WWE in January as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Going Ringside, Naomi said she returned to WWE because it's her home, her family, and she never had any doubts about going back to the company.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride, but it's been a great journey and I'm extremely excited and happy to be back. Working my way back to the top. WWE is home. It was never a doubt about returning. It was just a matter of when and me wanting to prove some things and do some things that I needed to do for myself. I did that. I accomplished that. It was just time. I missed it so much. WWE is always family," said Naomi. (H/T Fightful)

Naomi will make her WrestleMania return this weekend

The former SmackDown Women's Champion missed last year's WrestleMania, but she's set to return to The Grandest Stage of Them All in just a few days. Naomi will join forces with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to take on Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match.

This will be the former AEW TBS Champion's first time competing at The Show of Shows while it will be Belair's fourth match. It'll be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at WrestleMania XL.

