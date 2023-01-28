"It's a sad business" - WWE legend says his closest friends like Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker have not been in regular touch with him

WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW this past week with an episode that featured several legendary names. Kurt Angle was also in attendance at the show, and while he enjoyed catching up with many of his friends, he admitted that most of his former colleagues in wrestling rarely stayed in contact with him.

Kurt Angle opened up about his backstage experiences on WWE RAW 30 during the latest episode of his podcast and briefly even spoke about the unfortunate side of the wrestling business.

The Olympic hero explained that while the talents spend most of their time together on the road, they drift apart and don't contact each other regularly when their careers end.

Kurt Angle said that apart from Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who are both WWE executives, he does not talk to many other veteran wrestlers from past eras.

Here's what the former WWE Champion revealed on The Kurt Angle Show:

"You know what? You're right, Paul. The wrestling business is really sad because you live with these guys and girls on the road. You're with them more than you are with your family. But when it's done, nobody keeps in touch. Nobody calls each other. Nobody reaches out, just the ones that are very, very close. You know, maybe Triple H and Shawn Michaels. For the most part, nobody really keeps in touch with each other." [6:34 - 6:57]

While Kurt Angle shares texts with Triple H every few months, he would love to have more interactions with the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, who were close to him outside the ring during his days as an active performer.

The WWE Hall of Famer also said that he 'never heard' from former Team Angle stablemate Shelton Benjamin, who continues to be a member of the WWE roster.

Kurt continued:

"I mean, I text Triple H every couple of months. He'll text me back, or he will get a hold of me every couple of months, but it's not a lot. I don't hear anything from Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, you know, all my closest friends. Even Shelton Benjamin. I never hear from him. It's a sad business in that category." [6:58 - 7:18]

Kurt Angle didn't even get to meet Brock Lesnar backstage on WWE RAW XXX

The final RAW before WWE Royal Rumble saw Brock Lesnar make a long-awaited return to close out the show. The unannounced attack on Bobby Lashley wasn't reported heading into RAW XXX, and many fans were pleasantly surprised to see the Beast Incarnate do what he does best.

Kurt Angle, too, was shocked when he was informed that Brock Lesnar was also in the building for Monday Night RAW.

It seems like Lesnar only showed up for his segment, as he apparently didn't communicate with the superstars during the memorable gathering.

"No! I didn't even see him! I didn't even know he was there. My wife told me, and I was like, Brock wasn't even backstage; I didn't see him. So, I think he just went there, did his segment, and then left. I didn't see him at all," revealed Angle. [7:35 - 7:51]

