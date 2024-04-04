"It's sad" - Teddy Long laments how AEW fumbled the ball with current WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, AEW missed a massive opportunity with Jade Cargill.

Jade has wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion only once before, during the last Royal Rumble. However, her talent and impressive physique have already ensured her a spot at WrestleMania XL. She will be facing Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) while teaming up with Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"I am so proud of her man, like I said... I have known her since day 1, so just, I am happy she is getting the opportunity she deserves. Like I said going back to AEW, she is right, right there. They don't even know what they had. It's sad. Congratulations to her man, and Bianca too. Did you see them together? Do you see how phenomenal that looks?" [7:22 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Bill Apter also praised how WWE has handled Jade Cargill

Veteran Journalist Bill Apter is very appreciative of Jade Cargill's presentation on the WWE screen.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that Jade and her team were sure to win at WrestleMania XL:

"Jade Cargill, the new gal in town. Bianca, her partner. They are the ones the fans have embraced. It's gonna be a tough match, but we are gonna see Jade Cargill in that match showcase what the heck she can do." [7:02 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Cargill had an impressive winning streak during her time in AEW, while she held the TBS Championship. Her dominant reign was only broken after Kris Statlander took her down when she was already weakened.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Jade's WWE run will turn out.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE