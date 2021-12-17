"It's silly to me" - Charlotte Flair doesn't want to face current champion on RAW

Charlotte Flair was referred to as the Queen of WWE for a long time. However, that name hasn't been used for her since Zelina Vega won the Queen's Crown tournament.

Queen Zelina is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She has been victorious on nearly every occasion since the tournament started. She recently defeated former RAW Women's Champions and tag team champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

During an interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair was asked if she would ever compete in a "Queen vs. Queen" match against Zelina Vega (or Queen Zelina). The SmackDown Women's Champion completely discarded the idea:

“I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense! I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne. I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown,” said Flair.

While some fans might see it as Charlotte Flair disrespecting Queen Zelina, it seems to be a case of her 'being in character.' She would never acknowledge somebody else, let alone someone using the same moniker as her.

What's next for Charlotte Flair and Queen Zelina?

Both women were drafted to the opposite brands in the WWE Draft 2021, with Charlotte moving to SmackDown and Zelina moving to RAW.

Queen Zelina is enjoying the biggest push of her career on RAW and had her first taste of championship success in WWE. She and Carmella recently won Women's Tag Team titles from Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

It will be interesting to see how long her push is sustained, but Charlotte Flair's push will always be consistent. Her current rival is Toni Storm, who will fight for the SmackDown Women's title following her win over Flair.

Would you like to see a Queen vs. Queen match between Charlotte Flair and Zelina? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy