"It's not something that I actually would want to do" - JONAH fka Bronson Reed comments on possibly rejoining WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar JONAH fka Bronson Reed has claimed he isn't completely shutting down the door for a future return to WWE. However, considering the direction in which NXT 2.0 is headed, he has admitted that the product isn't for him right now.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's InSide Kradle, JONAH mentioned his long journey to WWE and also highlighted the company's reported stance on independent wrestlers.

"I don't ever close any door, you know. I think, you know, I am not a fan of sort of the direction they are taking, where they want to not proactively seek independent wrestlers. Being an independent wrestler myself that wrestled all across the world for, you know, 13 years before he actually got signed to WWE, I think that's a wrong move on their part." JONAH added, "For the time being it's not somewhere I would want to be, I watch the product and it's not something that I actually would want to do."

JONAH was released by WWE on August 6, 2021.

Back in May, he became the first Australian competitor to win the NXT North American Title following a Steel Cage match victory over Johnny Gargano. So his departure from the company seemed quite surprising, to say the least.

Where would JONAH fit the best after his WWE release?

Since being released from WWE, JONAH has certainly kept all his options open. As things stand, one would assume that he is likely to make his way to All Elite Wrestling.

However, promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling could also be in contention to sign JONAH. The Australian talent would definitely be a solid fit for NJPW's NEVER Division, which includes Jeff Cobb and many other stars.

The current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Robbie Eagles, is an Australian pro wrestler as well.

