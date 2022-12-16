“It’s something that I still own” - Braun Strowman surprisingly still has stake in company outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently revealed that he still has some stake in the Control Your Narrative promotion he started alongside EC3.

The Monster Among Men made a name for himself in WWE and went on to win the Universal Title. However, his run with the company was cut short when Strowman was released last year. He then went on to form the Control Your Narrative promotion alongside EC3 in February 2022. However, Strowman returned to WWE on September 1, 2022.

The SmackDown Superstar was a recent guest on SHAK Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the Control Your Narrative promotion, Strowman revealed that he still owns part of the company.

"It’s [wrestling] every five-year-old’s dream and it [Control Your Narrative] was just an opportunity to try and help others live theirs and unfortunately, like I said — it’s something that I still own, CYN. EC3’s still doing some of ‘em so who knows what’s gonna happen down in the future but right now, I’m so blessed to be back home." [H/T Ringside News]

Braun Strowman on why he helped EC3 launch Control Your Narrative

During the same interview, Braun Strowman revealed why he launched the promotion alongside EC3 and how he envisioned it.

According to Strowman, he helped fund the company to create another avenue for wrestlers to go and do what they love beyond bigger companies like WWE or All Elite Wrestling.

"The biggest thing was another avenue for people to go and do what they love," Braun Strowman said about Control Your Narrative. "It was all financed by me and EC3. All the money that we ever made which wasn’t much, we put right back into the company. I was a firm believer in making sure if you wrestled on one of our shows that you got paid. But I wanted to give an avenue for people to do what they love, hone their craft, be able to make some money, travel around and have fun." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Strowman's last match in the company was in the SmackDown World Cup, where he lost to Ricochet after an enthralling battle. It remains to be seen who the Monster Among Men's next feud will be against in the company.

