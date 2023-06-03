"It’s yours for the taking" - Fans want 33-year-old WWE star to win Money in the Bank briefcase

The WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is set to take place in London, England early next month. Many fans want to see IYO SKY win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a big opportunity down the line.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Asuka appear on the Grayson Waller Effect. The RAW Women’s Champion was soon interrupted by IYO SKY, Bayley, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, and Zelina Vega.

While most of the women on the list deserve a shot at Asuka’s title, many fans want to see IYO win the Money in the Bank briefcase for a title opportunity. SKY reacted to a post by WWE’s official Twitter handle of the segment, and fans quickly expressed their willingness to see The Genius from the Sky win the briefcase next month.

Check out the fans’ reaction below:

Sky is a former NXT Women’s Champion who has proven herself in the ring time and again. Many fans want to see Asuka and SKY compete for the title down the line. However, Bianca Belair could win back the RAW Women’s Championship in the coming weeks.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sees IYO SKY getting a push soon

IYO SKY is currently working with Bayley and Dakota Kai as part of Damage CTRL. However, fans want to see her go on a dominant singles run in WWE soon.

Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the company will give her a singles push eventually. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion praised Sky for her work in the ring.

"Bro, let me tell you right now, when I watch IYO SKY just walk out the curtain, she got that bounce walk sideways almost like a drunken Kung fu walk. She just feels like something bad about to happen. Then when she gets in the ring and perform bro, she's a one. She's a one inside the squared circle. She can perform on the highest level. So, giving her a shot on her own that's not something, you know, if it's gonna happen, it's just a matter of when it's gonna happen," he said.

Such high praise from one of the biggest legends in the industry holds a lot of value. Hopefully, Booker T’s words will come true and the Japanese star will get the big push that she deserves.

Do you see Iyo Sky as a future woman’s champion in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

