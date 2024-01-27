"It's over for them","Back to catering" - WWE Universe disappointed with former champions' booking

The WWE Universe was far from pleased with what they witnessed on the latest episode of SmackDown and made their thoughts and feelings clear on social media. This was with respect to the title match between The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

The two teams squared off in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. After an enthralling match that saw Kairi Sane put Katana Chance through the announcer's desk with an Alabama Slam, The Kabuki Warriors emerged victorious and became the new champions.

Chance and Carter won the Women's Tag Team Titles on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW when they defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The duo successfully defended the titles in a rematch before retaining the belts against The Unholy Union on SmackDown.

However, The Kabuki Warriors ended Carter and Chance's reign after just 39 days. While they are a relatively new tag team and have plenty of time to win more championship gold in the future, fans on X/Twitter expressed their disappointment with Chance and Carter dropping the Women's Tag Team Titles so soon.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in WWE remains to be seen.

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was the last stop for Triple H and Co. before heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The blue brand's show was action-packed and tremendously exciting.

The show opened with a verbal battle between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. The Viper was introduced by American rapper Eladio Carrión. The segment ended with AJ Styles standing tall after he struck The Apex Predator with a Pele Kick.

Elektra Lopez made her WWE main roster debut as she attacked Zelina Vega during the match between Santos Escobar and Carlito. This distraction allowed Escobar to defeat Carlito before the Women's Tag Team Championship match got underway. Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane became the new champions after defeating Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The next match was supposed to be between The Final Testament's Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, the heels attacked Lashley and the Street Profits and left them in a heap before the match could begin.

Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes had their rematch after their previous bout had to be cut short due to an injury scare. The former United States Champion came out on top after an assist from Grayson Waller.

Solo Sikoa and LA Knight collided against each other in the main event of the show. An interference from AJ Styles led to the match being called a No Contest as Randy Orton made the save. The Viper was attacked by LA Knight, who hit the former with a Blunt Force Trauma and closed out the show with the WWE Universe cheering.

What was your favorite moment from the latest episode of WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

