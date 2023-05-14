''It's as if he is a threat to other "top" guys and being held back''- WWE Universe angry as Triple H refuses to push fan-favorite superstar

Triple H has caught the ire of WWE fans with the underutilization of a popular SmackDown Superstar. The man in question is the charismatic LA Knight.

Knight has become an internet sensation since he made his main roster debut, as fans across the globe see him as a future megastar. Unfortunately, the Chief Content Officer is showing no signs of pushing Knight as of now.

Fans believe that Knight's unique blend of in-ring ability and charismatic mic work would lead to a significant push and prominent storylines. However, their hopes have been dashed as Knight's television appearances have dwindled, leaving fans wondering if he is being underutilized.

Fans took to social media to express their frustrations, with many believing that Knight has all the qualities necessary to become a main event player and a future world champion.

🌙 @wrestlingsdeity

#SmackDown Another week without LA Knight? Please give me a logical explanation why you can’t even give ONE minute to one of your most popular wrestlers….. Another week without LA Knight? Please give me a logical explanation why you can’t even give ONE minute to one of your most popular wrestlers…..#SmackDown https://t.co/9sj0JWY0Ce

Radman 🇳🇿 @RadmanNZ @wrestlingsdeity It's as if he is a threat to other "top" guys and being held back... @wrestlingsdeity It's as if he is a threat to other "top" guys and being held back...

mars 🥶🐠 @mementomars_ I really don’t understand what they’re doing with LA Knight man. I really don’t understand what they’re doing with LA Knight man.

DE @DAE118895 @mementomars_ Feels like another you got over without our permission situation. @mementomars_ Feels like another you got over without our permission situation.

zzbrownie @zzbrownie11 @mementomars_ WWE doesn’t like people getting over organically @mementomars_ WWE doesn’t like people getting over organically

Triple H needs to listen to what the fans want and push LA Knight

When The Game took charge of the creative, fans were hopeful that he would pay heed to what they wanted. Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be the case. While some superstars like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and many more were re-signed by the company and superstars like Cody Rhodes got over organically, Knight is suffering the fate of being shelved.

While it's important to note that the inner workings of WWE's creative decisions are not always readily apparent, it is clear that the WWE Universe has a genuine investment in LA Knight's success.

They recognize his talent and see him as someone who can bring fresh and dynamic energy to the product. Knight has consistently received great reactions from the live crowds as well.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : Should LA Knight get pushed more? Yes No 14 votes