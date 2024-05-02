"It's not my time to be champion" - 6ft 8 inch WWE star on winning major championship from Goldberg

A major WWE Superstar recently recalled winning a major title from WCW legend Goldberg on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

Goldberg shocked the world when he slayed The Fiend in Saudi Arabia in February 2020 and won his second Universal Championship. However, the reign ended in less than a month during the Pandemic Era when he lost to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Braun Strowman recalls frustration under Vince McMahon's regime as the boss scrapped plans for a world title run at the last moment.

"I can't remember what documentary it is. I start off talking at the beginning of it; it shows the full circle where, at one point, we were getting close for me to be the champion, but something happened and Vince had changed his mind on it. And the show comes to this interview after I had this meeting with him, and I was pissed off about it," he said.

However, it eventually worked out for the two-time Tag Team Champion as he defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"Because I was like, 'I don't know what I'm not doing right, what I'm not doing wrong!' this and that. And that whole documentary leads up on me being told that it's not my time to be champion. And it led to me beating Goldberg to become the Universal Champion. And it's so crazy to see all that comes to fruition in the story," Strowman added. [H/T: CVV]

Braun Strowman returned during the WWE Draft 2024

After parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion in June 2021, Braun Strowman returned to WWE under Triple H's new regime in September 2022 and started strong on the red brand. Later, he moved to Friday Night SmackDown and formed a new partnership with Ricochet.

The tag team run went well for both stars before The Monster Among Men was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft. However, the former Universal Champion got injured and went on a hiatus. The star was away for almost a year due to a career-threatening neck injury.

During Night Two of the annual Draft, Braun Strowman appeared on Monday Night RAW and chokeslammed Finn Balor as United States Champion Logan Paul escaped the star's onslaught. Later, it was revealed that Strowman would stay on the flagship show.

It will be interesting to see what the former Intercontinental Champion does next on the brand after WWE Backlash 2024.

