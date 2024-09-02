"It’s time to play the game" - Current world champion teases WWE signing

A top star has made a massive tease about WWE on Twitter, shortly after NXT No Mercy came to an end. The star in question is none other than the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace.

TNA stars Zachary Wentz and Joe Hendry were heavily featured at WWE NXT No Mercy. While Wentz won his match against Wes Lee, Hendy lost an NXT Title match against Ethan Page.

After the show ended, TNA star Jordynne Grace took to Twitter to make a big tease about a possible WWE debut in the near future.

She wrote the following:

"It’s time to play the game."

Jordynne Grace has made a bunch of appearances for the Stamford-based global wrestling giant in the recent past. Her most notable appearance came at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. At the show, she entered at #5 during the Women's Royal Rumble Match and was eventually eliminated by Bianca Belair. She lasted a whopping 19 minutes before being thrown out of the free-for-all.

Grace is one of the most popular female wrestling stars in the world today. She is one of the most decorated stars in the history of TNA Wrestling and fans would love to see her work under the Triple H regime.

What do you think of Grace's tease? Sound off!

