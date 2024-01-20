"It's time to retire," "I can't stop laughing" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's "embarrassing" moment on RAW

The WWE Universe can be brutal at times, especially when a wrestler does something over the top.

That was exactly the case when Natalya was caught in a hilarious moment during her tag team match on the most recent episode of RAW. Natalya teamed up with Tegan Nox to take on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark last Monday. After a match that lasted just over five minutes, The Queen of Spades made The Queen of Hearts tap out. The match further solidified Baszler and Stark as credible opponents for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

During the match, the camera caught Natalya asking for a hot tag while she tried to pump up the crowd, but the crowd didn’t reciprocate the enthusiasm. It was hilarious, and fans made sure to make their feelings known on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Natalya discussed The Hart Family Dungeon's contribution to WWE

Natalya and her husband, Tyson Kidd, are well-known for running The Hart Dungeon, a prestigious facility for pro wrestling training. They have trained a number of notable stars in The Hart Dungeon, a testament to the good work done by the couple.

In a recent interview, Natalya opened up on what the Dungeon means to her and the business.

"I’m just so lucky that for us... we were the last students of the original Dungeon, which my grandfather’s Stu Hart started in Calgary, Canada. So for us to be able to keep that Dungeon [name and vibe] alive... especially because we work so closely with the women, but I think being able to give back to the men and women of WWE. And this is, the thing is that we’re not really a school, maybe one day it will be a school. But at the moment, it’s like a private invite-only workshop."

She added:

"It’s really cool because we do work with people from every walk of life. We love being able to help people so I try not to discriminate and only have the women of WWE here. One of my favorite people to have come in is David Finlay. He’s Fit Finlay’s son; he just won the championship in New Japan. He’s just incredible what he brings to the table," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Some of the biggest names to have trained in The Hart Dungeon include former WWE and current AEW stars Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Mark Henry.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.