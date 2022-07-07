"It's that time" - Road Dogg confirms he is in talks with a wrestling company about a return

"Road Dogg" Brian James revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that he is in talks about working with a wrestling company.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that it was the right time for him to build up his brand and was happy with his recent return to prominence in the business.

In addition to his podcast, Road Dogg has made many appearances at conventions and has been a relevant figure since his WWE exit earlier this year. The legend is also the co-host of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with former WWE writers Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone.

"I feel like I'm everywhere. But look, I do feel like it's time, you know what I mean? It's that time where I don't normally like saying this normally, but it's where we're going to get into making BG Games, Road Dogg, Brian James, whatever, a brand," stated Road Dogg. "To successfully make it a brand, we've got to come up with a freaking name first [laughs]." [2:17 - 2:36]

Road Dogg has not stepped foot inside the ring since Royal Rumble 2015, and the 53-year-old legend is doubtful to wrestle again. However, the former WWE producer and writer wants to help out behind the scenes and share his knowledge with up-and-coming talents in the industry.

The six-time WWE Tag Team Champion did not reveal the name of the promotion he was in talks with but confirmed that he was very excited about what lies ahead for him in professional wrestling.

"But you know, make it a brand and start trying to get my name out there and some of my knowledge out there to help," he continued. "I've been in talks with a local wrestling company, not too local, but a wrestling company about doing something. So, really excited about my future. I am getting out and about and meeting everybody, and that's really cool because I feel like I've been hiding behind the camera for a decade." [2:37 - 3:09]

Road Dogg was released from WWE in 2022

The eight-time champion returned to WWE in 2011 and recently opened up about the events leading up to his comeback.

After enjoying an in-ring run alongside long-time partner Billy Gunn, Road Dogg contributed as a backstage producer and was reportedly being groomed for a more prominent role in WWE.

Brian James eventually became SmackDown's head writer, a position he held until his resignation shortly after WrestleMania 35. The respected wrestler transitioned to a coach's role at the WWE Performance Center and continued taking promo and character development classes until his release.

James was one of the many veterans ousted on January 5th, 2022, as WWE proceeded to revamp NXT. The former D-Generation X member is one of the brightest and most experienced minds in wrestling. He would undoubtedly be a significant asset to the company he is seemingly set to join.

