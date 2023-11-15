"It's time" - WWE legend needs to go into the Hall of Fame in 2024, believes Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a legendary WWE figure is well overdue to be inducted into the Hall of Famer.

The legendary figure in question is Miss Elizabeth. Known more for her part as a manager than an in-ring superstar, she gained prominence in the pro wrestling industry during the late 1980s. She was married to Macho Man Randy Savage at one point while also being his on-screen manager in WWE.

Miss Elizabeth's natural charisma and talent were a notch above others, as she made a name for herself in an era that was traditionally more focused on male stars.

In this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched the idea of her being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as soon as possible.

"You know who I said that I wanted in there? [...] Miss Elizabeth. It's time. Every year, people kept saying she was such a regal character, and to this day, people still talk about her. They remember how classy she was. She was one of the first women in the business that just became a household wrestling business character." [11:56 onwards]

Whether Bill Apter's idea comes to fruition is something only time will tell.

