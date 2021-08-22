"It's been a tough couple of weeks" - Bianca Belair comments on Sasha Banks' WWE status after SummerSlam

Bianca Belair spoke to Denise Salcedo at the SummerSlam after-party. The former SmackDown Women's champion opened up about Sasha Banks' WWE status.

While Bianca Belair was sad that she couldn't get to face Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, The EST of WWE sounded confident about getting her rematch with The Boss soon.

Becky Lynch replaced Sasha Banks and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in a 27-second match. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc first reported that Sasha Banks was pulled from the scheduled title match at SummerSlam a few hours before the show.

"@SashaBanksWWE, it may not be tonight, but sooner or later, it's going to be me and you in this ring." - @BiancaBelairWWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/EgyhXChi5p — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021

Bianca didn't reveal the reason behind Banks' absence. She noted that her SmackDown rival had been through a challenging few weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

Belair promised to defeat Sasha Banks before shifting her attention towards recapturing the WWE SmackDown women's title from Becky Lynch:

"All I can say is, tonight it couldn't happen with Sasha Banks, but coming soon, it will be a time where Sasha and I are in the ring again. So, we are definitely going to finish what we started off, and you know, it's been a tough couple of weeks for Sasha Banks, and I was ready to put an end to her tonight. So whenever that time happens, I'm going to be ready to put an end to her and move over to Becky," Belair revealed.

Bianca Belair is grateful for her rise in the WWE despite losing the SmackDown women's title

Despite suffering a shocking setback at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair is proud of what she's achieved in the WWE this year. The former NXT star won the Royal Rumble and stole the show with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

Belair was rewarded for her progress with a well-deserved title reign. She expressed her gratitude for reaching the pinnacle of SmackDown's women's division.

The Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match for the #SmackDown Women’s Championship will not be happening at #SummerSlam. https://t.co/A6cSgll6DP — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 22, 2021

Banks and Belair even won the prestigious ESPY award for the Best WWE Moment of 2021. There was a lot of anticipation for their second pay-per-view match, which unfortunately got removed from the final SummerSlam match card:

"I feel like I've accomplished so much in a span of six months, four months. You know, winning the Royal Rumble, main eventing at WrestleMania with Sasha Banks, making history, and winning an ESPY. I have accomplished so much, and I just want to use the momentum, but I also just wanted to be grateful. I'm so grateful, and I'm blessed to be in the position that I was in. I got a taste of what it feels like," added Belair.

Bianca Belair never expected to be beaten in a brief squash match heading into WWE SummerSlam. The former champion admitted to being hurt by the sudden downfall.

The resilient superstar sounded optimistic about returning to her former glory and assured her fans that she would rise again in the WWE.

Bianca Belair also broke her silence on her defeat to Becky Lynch and sent a message to The Man during the interview.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

