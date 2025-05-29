"It's trouble in paradise" - WWE legend warns Judgment Day breakup is coming (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the future of Judgment Day. The faction has been developing some cracks over the last few months.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been at odds for weeks. Recently, Finn brought Roxanne Perez into the clubhouse, who seemed to take a liking to "Dirty" Dom. This led to tensions with another Judgment Day member, Liv Morgan, when the latter returned on Monday.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long detailed that WWE needed to build up a split if they were planning to go in that direction. He mentioned that the creative team should carefully seed the idea with the fans with a few weeks of teasers before the group finally disintegrates.

Ad

Trending

"Maybe not now. It's getting there. If they're gonna do that, then they need to start working towards that. They need to start doing some teasers on TV with them to kind of put it in people's minds. Hey, it's trouble in paradise here. These guys here ain't getting along." [1:20 onwards]

Ad

It has been difficult for The Judgment Day ever since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley parted ways. Although the faction has added new members over time, they cannot boast of the same dominance they held over the RAW roster. This past Monday, Liv Morgan lost her match against Kairi Sane, while Finn also failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More