"It's trouble in paradise" - WWE legend warns Judgment Day breakup is coming (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the future of Judgment Day. The faction has been developing some cracks over the last few months.
Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been at odds for weeks. Recently, Finn brought Roxanne Perez into the clubhouse, who seemed to take a liking to "Dirty" Dom. This led to tensions with another Judgment Day member, Liv Morgan, when the latter returned on Monday.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long detailed that WWE needed to build up a split if they were planning to go in that direction. He mentioned that the creative team should carefully seed the idea with the fans with a few weeks of teasers before the group finally disintegrates.
"Maybe not now. It's getting there. If they're gonna do that, then they need to start working towards that. They need to start doing some teasers on TV with them to kind of put it in people's minds. Hey, it's trouble in paradise here. These guys here ain't getting along." [1:20 onwards]
It has been difficult for The Judgment Day ever since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley parted ways. Although the faction has added new members over time, they cannot boast of the same dominance they held over the RAW roster. This past Monday, Liv Morgan lost her match against Kairi Sane, while Finn also failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.