"It's so unnatural" - Wrestling world turns on Charlotte Flair following botch on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair requested a match this week on WWE SmackDown, but it appears to have caused some interesting backlash online.

Flair defeated Shotzi after Adam Pearce chose her to be The Queen's opponent. After winning the match via Figure 8, Charlotte refused to break the hold following the bell, and the WWE Universe was reminded why she works better as a heel.

Khap @Khaptivate

#SmackDown Watching Charlotte Flair be a Face is hilarious it’s so unnatural for her. Watching Charlotte Flair be a Face is hilarious it’s so unnatural for her. 😂 #SmackDown

Fans took to Twitter to react to the botch and the promo that was delivered following the match, noting that Flair is so unnatural as a face and that WWE should allow her to become a heel once again.

Why not wrestling? @write_horror Why does charlotte hold on after the match. she's supposed to be a face. Why does charlotte hold on after the match. she's supposed to be a face.

Shy'kim Edwards @OHBShykim Is it just me or they can’t take Charlotte seriously as a face either? #SmackDown Is it just me or they can’t take Charlotte seriously as a face either? #SmackDown

Heading into WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley is seen as the heel in this feud, but it appears that there are a few fans who are pushing for it to become heel vs. heel instead because Charlotte doesn't appear to be able to take on the role of a face.

Being the daughter of Ric Flair and the most successful female wrestler in history, it makes sense for her to be a natural heel and for her to turn as soon as her feud with The Eradicator comes to a close.

Do you think Charlotte Flair is better as a face or a heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes