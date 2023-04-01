"It's been wild" - Shayna Baszler discusses what her journey has been like in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown star Shayna Baszler has discussed her journey in the company so far.

The Queen of Spades is a former NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Before pursuing a career in pro wrestling, she competed in several mixed martial arts promotions, including the UFC. She's currently part of a tag team with former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey on the blue brand.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shayna Baszler described her WWE journey as wild and unusual, stating:

"I think it's just a matter of a) getting more comfortable being in the ring in front of an audience like that and just the differences between this and MMA which is a whole other podcast of things, but I think really deciding to come into my own and make things mine. It's been wild."

She continued:

"When you think back - it happens like this: you take one step forward and you look behind you and you're only one step away and you take one step forward and that's only one but then pretty soon you look and you're half mile down the road and you're like holy smokes, and that's kind of what my journey has been like," said Baszler. [5:26-6:06]

Shayna Baszler will team up with Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 39

This year's WrestleMania will feature two "showcase" matches, one in the men's and the other in women's division. Four duos will compete in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match at The Show of Shows.

Baszler will team up with Ronda Rousey against the likes of Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Natalya.

If they win the match, the duo could be next in line for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which Becky Lynch and Lita currently hold. It'll be interesting to see which tag team will emerge victorious.

