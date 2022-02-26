"It’s not about you"- Vince McMahon told top female star to smile while cutting promos

Vince McMahon told Ronda Rousey to smile following her RAW segment with Becky Lynch after Royal Rumble 2022.

Ronda Rousey made her big return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble by winning the Women's Battle Royale match. She came face-to-face with arch-rival Becky Lynch the next night on RAW.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn't show much emotion while addressing the crowd during her RAW promo, mere seconds before Lynch entered the ring.

On the latest edition of "Ronda On The Road," the former women's champion discussed what happened backstage after her RAW segment. Vince McMahon assured her that she did a fantastic job on the mic but added that she needs to smile as a babyface.

“I got through it and I came out and Heyman was like, ‘You did great, but I’m going to tell you, he’s going to tell you one thing, he’s going to tell you to smile.’ I’m like, okay. So I went and talked to Vince. He was like, ‘That was fantastic. Just — you need to smile.’ I was telling him like, ‘You know, they were booing me on the way out of every stadium.’"

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, but they’ve forgiven you for that.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I haven’t forgiven them.’ And he goes, ‘But it’s not about you. It’s about them.’ It was like such a good point that I’d been thinking about myself and how this relates to myself, and I was forgetting that this is a show about entertaining them,” said Rousey. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Vince McMahon heavily pushed Rousey during her first run in WWE

Ronda Rousey was already a huge mainstream star coming into WWE in early 2018. She won the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam 2018 by putting down Alexa Bliss. She was a major babyface at the time, and the WWE Universe had nothing but admiration for her.

It all changed at Survivor Series, where Rousey faced Charlotte Flair in an inter-brand match. After being brutally beaten by Flair, a battered Rousey left for the back, with the capacity crowd booing her out of the arena.

Rousey hadn't forgotten how fans treated her during her first run, and her demeanor during her 2022 return seemed off.

Rousey listened to Vince McMahon after the RAW segment and acted like a babyface when she appeared on SmackDown. She is all set to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think the WWE Universe will turn on Rousey once again, this time on The Grandest Stage Of Them All? Sound off in the comments below.

